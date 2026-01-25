Kartik's busy schedule delays 'Amaran' director's Bollywood debut?
What's the story
After the success of Amaran (2024), director Rajkumar Periasamy was all set to make his Bollywood debut with a pan-India film. However, the project has hit a temporary roadblock due to scheduling conflicts with lead actor Kartik Aaryan, reported Mid-Day. The film, produced by T-Series, was supposed to go on floors in 2025 with Aaryan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.
Scheduling conflict
Aaryan's packed schedule leaves no room for Periasamy's film
A source close to the project told the portal, "Kartik's dates just don't align anymore. He's currently neck-deep in Naagzilla and then will move straight to Kabir Khan's next. There's practically no window for Rajkumar's film this year." The untitled film requires "long, uninterrupted schedules," making it difficult to accommodate Aaryan's current commitments.
New direction
Periasamy shifts focus to Tamil film amid Bollywood delays
In light of the delay, Periasamy is turning his attention to a Tamil film with actor Dhanush. A source told Mid-Day, "Rajkumar has another strong script ready and is moving ahead with that for now. The Hindi film hasn't been shelved, it's just delayed." Meanwhile, Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, released on Christmas 2025.