Kartik's busy schedule delays 'Amaran' director's Bollywood debut?

A source close to the project told the portal, "Kartik's dates just don't align anymore. He's currently neck-deep in Naagzilla and then will move straight to Kabir Khan 's next. There's practically no window for Rajkumar's film this year." The untitled film requires "long, uninterrupted schedules," making it difficult to accommodate Aaryan's current commitments.

New direction

Periasamy shifts focus to Tamil film amid Bollywood delays

In light of the delay, Periasamy is turning his attention to a Tamil film with actor Dhanush. A source told Mid-Day, "Rajkumar has another strong script ready and is moving ahead with that for now. The Hindi film hasn't been shelved, it's just delayed." Meanwhile, Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, released on Christmas 2025.