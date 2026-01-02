Rajkumar Santoshi may direct Sidharth Malhotra's next

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is in advanced talks to direct Sidharth Malhotra 's upcoming commercial entertainer, reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie, produced by Mahaveer Jain's Mahaveer Jain Films, is currently in pre-production with discussions underway for a senior actor to play a pivotal role. A source told the outlet, "Rajkumar Santoshi's forte is not just hard-hitting flicks like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993)... but also entertainers like Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)."

Ongoing work Santoshi's current project and potential involvement Santoshi is currently busy with his dream project Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal. Aamir Khan is producing the film and will also make a cameo appearance. The source added that Santoshi "knows how to make a wholesome entertainer," and this film is "right up his alley."

Production progress Pre-production and casting details for Malhotra's film The insider revealed, "The pre-production is going on in full swing on this film." "The makers expect to lock the director soon and they hope Raj ji can don the director's hat for this film." The film, written by Sanjeev K. Jha, will be produced by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, a partner at Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF). Earlier reports suggested that Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl fame was also considered as a potential director for this project.