Rajpal Yadav avoids jail-time in check-bounce case; interim bail extended

The Delhi High Court has extended the interim bail for actor Rajpal Yadav in his ongoing check-bouncing case. The court said on Wednesday that he had made "substantial payment" toward the default amount and was not absconding, so there was no reason to put him in jail. The next hearing is scheduled for April 1.

Court's observation 'He's made some substantial payments...' Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, as per Hindustan Times, "I don't find any reason. He's not running away. He's here. He's coming to court, and he has also been in jail." "He's already on bail; I'm not sending him to jail. He's made some substantial payments. So I'll not send him to jail right now."

Legal proceedings Here's why Yadav is in legal trouble Yadav's legal troubles began in 2010 when he took a ₹5 crore loan from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film flopped at the box office, leading to alleged repayment defaults and a long legal battle. In April 2018, a magistrate court convicted Yadav and his wife Radha in the check bounce case and sentenced him to six months in jail.

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