'Do not want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav reveals receiving Bollywood's help

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav , who was granted interim bail in a ₹9 crore debt and check bounce case, recently revealed that many Bollywood celebrities came forward to help him financially during his time in jail. However, he refused to disclose their names or the amount they contributed. "I respect all the help that has come my way, but I do not want sympathy," he told Entertainment Times.

Industry support Why would people continue to work with me: Yadav said Yadav defended his continued work in the movie industry, saying that if he were a fraud, he wouldn't have been able to do 10 films a year. "If I were truly a fraud, why would people continue to work with me?" "The industry doesn't need to prove that they are with me; I have faith that everyone is with me."

Legal battle More about the actor's debt case The actor's debt case dates back to 2010, when he took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped, and he couldn't repay the loan, resulting in seven dishonored checks and a legal battle. In 2018, a magistrate's court found him guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to six months of simple imprisonment.

