Raj's mother Suvarnalatha dies in Bengaluru aged 86, condolences follow
Entertainment
Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, died Sunday morning at her home in Bengaluru. She was 86.
The news has touched many, with fans and leaders sharing heartfelt condolences online.
Her last rites were held the same evening.
Raj credits mother for his resilience
Suvarnalatha raised Raj through tough times and was a huge support behind his success.
He has acted in over 400 films across languages.
Even after personal losses, including his young son in 2004, Raj credits his resilience and career to her strength and guidance.