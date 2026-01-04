'Lovable villain': Rakesh Bedi compares 'Dhurandhar' co-star Akshaye to Shatrughan

Character analysis 'When a villain becomes lovable...' Bedi elaborated on why Khanna's character resonated with audiences. He said, "His character has a flamboyance, which is increased by that song (FA9LA). This is a lethal combination." "When a villain becomes lovable, then he becomes more loved than the hero." "For example, Shatrughan Sinha, when he was at the peak of his career, his entry was marked by cheers and claps in theaters despite him playing a villain in every film. He was a lovable villain."

Off-screen interactions Bedi's insights into Khanna's off-screen persona Bedi also shed light on Khanna's reserved nature on set. He said, "I am of the nature that I speak to everyone on set and crack jokes with everyone. Akshaye, however, is different." "He would sit in the corner quietly and read his books or would be looking into his phone." Despite these differences, Bedi found their conversations before shots intellectually stimulating.