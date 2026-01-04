'Lovable villain': Rakesh Bedi compares 'Dhurandhar' co-star Akshaye to Shatrughan
What's the story
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays the cunning Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, recently praised his co-star Akshaye Khanna. In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, he called Khanna's portrayal of Rehman Dakait a standout performance. He also compared him to legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha, saying villains like Khanna get cheered in theaters.
Character analysis
'When a villain becomes lovable...'
Bedi elaborated on why Khanna's character resonated with audiences. He said, "His character has a flamboyance, which is increased by that song (FA9LA). This is a lethal combination." "When a villain becomes lovable, then he becomes more loved than the hero." "For example, Shatrughan Sinha, when he was at the peak of his career, his entry was marked by cheers and claps in theaters despite him playing a villain in every film. He was a lovable villain."
Off-screen interactions
Bedi's insights into Khanna's off-screen persona
Bedi also shed light on Khanna's reserved nature on set. He said, "I am of the nature that I speak to everyone on set and crack jokes with everyone. Akshaye, however, is different." "He would sit in the corner quietly and read his books or would be looking into his phone." Despite these differences, Bedi found their conversations before shots intellectually stimulating.
Sequel anticipation
Bedi hinted at a darker character in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Bedi also teased a darker version of his character in the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2. He said, "It is not for me to reveal things about the film, but I can say that my character will be more kamina than what you have seen in the first part." The sequel is set to release on March 19. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.