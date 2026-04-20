Money only for hero: Rakesh Bedi recalls discrimination on set
What's the story
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who recently starred in the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has spoken about the harsh realities of hierarchy in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Zoom, he revealed an incident when he was denied his due payment on a film set because the money was reserved for the lead actor. This experience left a lasting impression on him and taught him about industry hierarchies.
Discrimination
'Yaar abhi to paise nahi hai': Bedi recalled producer's words
Bedi said, "Mujhe yaad hai ek baar main shooting kar raha tha aur mujhe paise ki bahut zarurat thi. Aur usmein hero tha ek bada, main naam nahi loonga." "Producer set pe aaya to uske haath mein paison ka packet tha. I could see that there is money in it." "To maine kaha, sir, meri installment due hai, mujhe paise chahiye." "Usne kaha, 'Yaar abhi to paise nahi hai.'"
Actor's stance
Bedi also spoke about treating everyone equally
Bedi further said, "To mere muh se nikal gaya maine kaha paise to hai. He said, 'yaar hero ko dene hai yeh.'" He added, "At that time, I convinced myself that this is the norm and you have to live with it." "If I or any other actor is getting a hierarchy, it doesn't mean main dusre waale ko kum samjhun yaa neecha samjhun yaa inhuman treat karoon." "Main kisi bhi dressman se apne joote nahi pehanwata."
Career highlights
A look at Bedi's career so far
Bedi has been a part of the entertainment industry since 1976 and gained fame with his 1981 film Chashme Buddoor. He has also appeared in films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Yes Boss, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On TV, he is known for comic roles in sitcoms such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati and F.I.R. His recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.