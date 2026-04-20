Money only for hero: Rakesh Bedi recalls discrimination on set

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who recently starred in the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has spoken about the harsh realities of hierarchy in Bollywood . In a recent interview with Zoom, he revealed an incident when he was denied his due payment on a film set because the money was reserved for the lead actor. This experience left a lasting impression on him and taught him about industry hierarchies.

Discrimination 'Yaar abhi to paise nahi hai': Bedi recalled producer's words Bedi said, "Mujhe yaad hai ek baar main shooting kar raha tha aur mujhe paise ki bahut zarurat thi. Aur usmein hero tha ek bada, main naam nahi loonga." "Producer set pe aaya to uske haath mein paison ka packet tha. I could see that there is money in it." "To maine kaha, sir, meri installment due hai, mujhe paise chahiye." "Usne kaha, 'Yaar abhi to paise nahi hai.'"

Actor's stance Bedi also spoke about treating everyone equally Bedi further said, "To mere muh se nikal gaya maine kaha paise to hai. He said, 'yaar hero ko dene hai yeh.'" He added, "At that time, I convinced myself that this is the norm and you have to live with it." "If I or any other actor is getting a hierarchy, it doesn't mean main dusre waale ko kum samjhun yaa neecha samjhun yaa inhuman treat karoon." "Main kisi bhi dressman se apne joote nahi pehanwata."

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