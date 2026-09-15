Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan leases commercial units to Mumbai studio

The lease agreement, registered on September 9, 2026, includes two car parking spaces and a security deposit of ₹10.95 lakh.

The monthly license fee will increase by 5% every year; it will rise to ₹7.66 lakh in the second year and ₹8.04 lakh in the third year.

Meanwhile, Beingu Studios is a content enterprise that creates content for cinema, television shows, live concerts, and digital platforms.