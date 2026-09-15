Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan leases commercial units to Mumbai studio
What's the story
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, the father of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, has reportedly leased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri West to Beingu Studios Private Limited. The deal is for a period of 36 months at a monthly license fee of ₹7.3 lakh, as per registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The units are located in Commerce Centre, off New Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and have a total area of 5,574 sq ft.
Agreement specifics
Lease terms and studio details
The lease agreement, registered on September 9, 2026, includes two car parking spaces and a security deposit of ₹10.95 lakh.
The monthly license fee will increase by 5% every year; it will rise to ₹7.66 lakh in the second year and ₹8.04 lakh in the third year.
Meanwhile, Beingu Studios is a content enterprise that creates content for cinema, television shows, live concerts, and digital platforms.
Family transactions
Roshan family's past real estate ventures
The Bollywood family has been actively involved in Mumbai's real estate market, especially commercial properties.
In January 2026, Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare land parcel in Pune district for ₹15 crore.
In November 2025, Hrithik and Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP, along with Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, bought 10 office units in Andheri West for ₹28 crore.
The same month saw Roshan and Pramila acquiring five commercial office units in Andheri for ₹19.68 crore.