Rakesh Roshan sells Pune land for ₹15cr—Details inside Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

Bollywood veteran Rakesh Roshan just sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune's Lohegaon village for ₹15 crore, marking another big move in his real estate journey.

The deal was finalized on December 26, 2025, and comes right after he and his wife Pramila picked up five office spaces in Mumbai last November.