Rakesh Roshan sells Pune land for ₹15cr—Details inside
Bollywood veteran Rakesh Roshan just sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune's Lohegaon village for ₹15 crore, marking another big move in his real estate journey.
The deal was finalized on December 26, 2025, and comes right after he and his wife Pramila picked up five office spaces in Mumbai last November.
What's the price tag?
Those five Andheri East offices set the couple back ₹19.68 crore altogether, with each space ranging from about 1,089 to 2,033 sq ft—and every one comes with two parking spots.
Roshan also invested ₹10.90 crore in four compact units at Yura Business Park, Andheri West.
Other major deals:
Roshan isn't new to property flips—just last May he and his son Hrithik sold three apartments in Andheri for ₹6.75 crore.
Looks like he's as savvy with real estate as he is with films!