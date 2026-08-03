Rakul reveals why she accepted Surpanakha's role in 'Ramayana'

The actor further explained her decision, saying, "History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story."

"As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives."

The X user had penned a letter on the platform listing down the character traits of Ravana's sister.

For the unversed, Surpanakha is most widely known for her interest in Ram and eventual rejection.