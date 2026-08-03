Rakul reveals why she accepted Surpanakha's role in 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Rakul Preet Singh, who is playing Surpanakha in the upcoming film Ramayana, has revealed why she took on the role. In a recent interaction with a fan on X (formerly Twitter), she said that it was the complexity of Surpanakha's character that drew her to the project. "Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned, her complexity."
Character depth
'History often remembers her for one moment'
The actor further explained her decision, saying, "History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story."
"As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives."
The X user had penned a letter on the platform listing down the character traits of Ravana's sister.
For the unversed, Surpanakha is most widely known for her interest in Ram and eventual rejection.
Star-studded cast
Meet the rest of the cast of 'Ramayana'
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, and Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna.
Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan, plays King Dasharath.
Sonal Jha has been cast as Sumitra and Seeba Chaddha as Manthara.
Yash will be seen as Ravana while Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari.
Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in the film.