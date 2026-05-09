'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do': Sara, Rakul dismiss 'catfight' rumors

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have dismissed rumors of a rift with co-star Wamiqa Gabbi. The three actors star in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which releases on May 15. In an interview with News18, the actors emphasized their strong bond and denied any tension among them. They also highlighted how media narratives often create unnecessary feuds between women in the industry.

Media narratives Singh on media creating narrative Singh said, "The media created this. A perception is a narrative which becomes the truth if it's repeated 10 times." "Who has seen these catfights, differences and disturbed relationships? Any professional actor who comes to a set knows that the film is important to their career and to everyone's." "A film is your rozi-roti," she stated.

Teamwork Khan on being a family with co-stars Khan echoed Singh's sentiments, saying that the film set is a space for all co-stars to support each other. She said, "When you're doing a film, you should ideally stop looking at 'my part' and 'her part.' It's 'our film.' The funnier Rakul is, the better it is for me." "The better she is in a song, the better that is for me. The better I am in a song, the better for her. We're a family."

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