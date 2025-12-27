Next Article
Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman caught up in Hyderabad drug case
Entertainment
Aman Preet Singh, brother of actor Rakul Preet Singh, is now a suspect in a Hyderabad drug case after police raids uncovered cocaine and MDMA.
Authorities believe Aman is a regular user and are currently searching for him.
Arrests spark bigger investigation
Things escalated when two businessmen were arrested on December 19 near Masab Tank.
During questioning, Aman's name came up as a frequent customer, linking him to other ongoing narcotics cases.
Police say this has intensified their crackdown on the city's drug networks.