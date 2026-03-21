'Peddi' teaser to drop on Ram Charan's birthday?

The makers of the upcoming film Peddi are reportedly planning to release its teaser on March 27, coinciding with lead actor Ram Charan 's birthday. The teaser is expected to provide an in-depth look into the movie's sports-centric storyline. According to 123Telugu, the clip will primarily feature wrestling sequences. However, this update has not been confirmed by the filmmakers yet.

Film details Who stars in 'Peddi'? Peddi is set against the backdrop of a cricket tournament in a rural setting. The film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in its ensemble cast. The first look of Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, was recently revealed. She appears to be playing a lively and energetic role in the village setting. The drama will be released on April 30.

Production details Everything to know about the film Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena producing under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. Recently, the makers released the second single titled Rai Rai Raa Raa. The upbeat dance track features Charan's energetic moves with ARR singing in both Telugu and Tamil.

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