Sport becomes Ram Charan's weapon in 'Peddi' trailer

The much-awaited trailer of the sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor , was launched at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Monday. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has been in the making for over two years and will finally be released on June 4 after two delays. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu , and Jagapathi Babu.

Trailer highlights Here's what 'Peddi' is all about The trailer of Peddi gives a glimpse into the film's plot, set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s. It follows an enthusiastic villager who rallies his fellow villagers through sports to defend their pride against heavyweight opponents. Charan plays the titular role, while Kapoor portrays his one-dimensional love interest Achiyyamma. Peddi is described as a gifted athlete who's equally great at cricket and wrestling. However, he must use this prowess to save his community.

Production details Meet the team behind 'Peddi' Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks Charan's 16th feature film and is a collaboration between Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman. A massive music event is scheduled to take place in Bhopal on Saturday, where Rahman is expected to perform live.

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