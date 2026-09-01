Ram defends Sanon over GIVA Raksha Bandhan ad backlash

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad for GIVA got a lot of heat online. She wore a bralette-style blouse and tied rakhis to her brother and even her pet dog, which some people felt was too modern or disrespectful.

Raghu Ram jumped in to defend her, questioning why women's clothing is always such an issue.

He called blaming women's outfits for crimes "a criminal mindset" and said men shouldn't get to decide what women wear.