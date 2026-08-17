'Spoilt for life': RGV looks back on working with Sridevi
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently opened up about his contribution to the upcoming biography of late actor Sridevi, titled The Empress. In a chat with Variety India, he revealed that he has written a chapter for the book and was told that his "chapter is the best." He also spoke about his experience of directing Sridevi in Kshanam Kshanam and her unparalleled screen presence.
Memorable collaboration
Varma on directing Sridevi once
Varma, who directed Sridevi only once in 1991's Kshanam Kshanam, said that it was enough to understand her extraordinary range.
"I got to direct her only once. It was more than enough proof of what she could do," he recalled.
"Working with her was like staying at a 7-star hotel. You were spoilt for life."
He also shared his fascination with Sridevi's performances, admitting he still can't comprehend some of her most memorable moments on screen.
First encounter
When Varma met Sridevi at her Chennai home
Varma remembered his first meeting with Sridevi at her Chennai home. He had gone there to sign her for the project.
"I had gone to meet her at her residence in Chennai to sign her. I was sitting in the living room with her mother, while Sridevi just flitted in and out of the room as she was packing to catch a flight."
"Every time she came into the room, it was like a sudden rush of fresh, invigorating breeze."
Chapter details
Varma confirms his contribution to 'The Empress'
Varma confirmed that he has contributed a chapter to The Empress, written by Dhiraj U Kumarr. However, he admitted that he wasn't very familiar with the book's title.
"I have contributed one chapter to the book," Varma said. When told the biography is called The Empress, he added, "I didn't know it was called 'Empress.' Is it 'Empress?' Okay, I guess she was that."
"Although I'd have preferred 'Screen Queen,' she was that, the others all came after her."
Ongoing project
Update on RGV's upcoming film, 'Police Company'
While discussing Sridevi and the biography, Varma made it clear that he is currently focused on his next directorial venture, Police Company.
The filmmaker said he is busy shooting the action-crime drama starring Harshvardhan Rane in the lead.
The film is being described by Varma as a story related to Mumbai's underworld and the emergence of different gangs during a time of extreme crime.