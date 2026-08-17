'Spoilt for life': RGV looks back on working with Sridevi

Varma, who directed Sridevi only once in 1991's Kshanam Kshanam, said that it was enough to understand her extraordinary range.

"I got to direct her only once. It was more than enough proof of what she could do," he recalled.

"Working with her was like staying at a 7-star hotel. You were spoilt for life."

He also shared his fascination with Sridevi's performances, admitting he still can't comprehend some of her most memorable moments on screen.