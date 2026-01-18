'Will be biggest multistarrer ever': RGV hypes 'Dhurandhar 2'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a bold claim about Ranveer Singh 's upcoming film Dhurandhar 2, calling it "the biggest multistarrer ever in the history of cinema." Taking to X, he wrote , "Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multistarrer ever, in the history of cinema because each and every character in the first film has become enormously huge in the audience's mind."

Character impact Varma praised the impact of 'Dhurandhar 2' characters Varma further elaborated on his statement, saying that the characters from Dhurandhar have become "superstars" in the audience's minds. He wrote, "In the first part, the characters could have been small or big, but now all of them have become giant superstars, and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTISTARRER ever."

Production details 'Dhurandhar 2' production updates and Akshaye Khanna's involvement Recently, reports suggested that actor Akshaye Khanna has returned to the sets of Dhurandhar 2 for some additional scenes. However, a source close to the production team clarified that Khanna's role was completed during the initial shooting schedules. Moreover, his presence in the sequel is limited to a few crucial flashback sequences filmed earlier. "There is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment," they told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement