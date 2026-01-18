'Will be biggest multistarrer ever': RGV hypes 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a bold claim about Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar 2, calling it "the biggest multistarrer ever in the history of cinema." Taking to X, he wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multistarrer ever, in the history of cinema because each and every character in the first film has become enormously huge in the audience's mind."
Character impact
Varma praised the impact of 'Dhurandhar 2' characters
Varma further elaborated on his statement, saying that the characters from Dhurandhar have become "superstars" in the audience's minds. He wrote, "In the first part, the characters could have been small or big, but now all of them have become giant superstars, and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTISTARRER ever."
Production details
'Dhurandhar 2' production updates and Akshaye Khanna's involvement
Recently, reports suggested that actor Akshaye Khanna has returned to the sets of Dhurandhar 2 for some additional scenes. However, a source close to the production team clarified that Khanna's role was completed during the initial shooting schedules. Moreover, his presence in the sequel is limited to a few crucial flashback sequences filmed earlier. "There is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment," they told Pinkvilla.
Post-production progress
'Dhurandhar 2' trailer and background score in the works
Dhurandhar 2 is now in a crucial post-production phase. Director Aditya Dhar is currently busy with the film's trailer edit, with a launch reportedly planned for late February. Composer Shashwat Sachdev has reportedly also started working on the film's background score. The first part starred Singh, Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The sequel will release on March 19, 2026.