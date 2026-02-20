'Neerja' director showed Lyari on screen before 'Dhurandhar'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Madhvani's critically acclaimed film Neerja recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The movie, starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shabana Azmi, is based on the true story of Neerja Bhanot, the senior cabin crew member who sacrificed her life during a hijacking incident in Karachi in 1986. Interestingly, a part of the film is set in Lyari, Karachi, a town that has gained popularity after the release of Dhurandhar.
Director's insight
Why Lyari was included in 'Neerja'
When asked about the inclusion of Lyari in Neerja during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhvani said, "We are very research-oriented and detail-oriented." "Since the film is based on what really happened, Lyari just happened to be a part of the locality." "It's just that this is a true story because it happened in Karachi and that's where the hijacking happened."
Film's essence
We did it in respect of the memory: Madhvani
Looking back at Neerja after a decade, Madhvani said, "Whatever we did, we did in respect of the memory of what happened." "Even at the shoot, we used to light a diya every day for the people who lost their lives (in the hijack). To us, it was a prayer...it was really done with that spirit and that spirit is what shows." The film won two National Awards, Best Feature Film in Hindi and Special Mention for Kapoor Ahuja.