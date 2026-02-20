'Neerja' director showed Lyari on screen before 'Dhurandhar'

When asked about the inclusion of Lyari in Neerja during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhvani said, "We are very research-oriented and detail-oriented." "Since the film is based on what really happened, Lyari just happened to be a part of the locality." "It's just that this is a true story because it happened in Karachi and that's where the hijacking happened."

Film's essence

We did it in respect of the memory: Madhvani

Looking back at Neerja after a decade, Madhvani said, "Whatever we did, we did in respect of the memory of what happened." "Even at the shoot, we used to light a diya every day for the people who lost their lives (in the hijack). To us, it was a prayer...it was really done with that spirit and that spirit is what shows." The film won two National Awards, Best Feature Film in Hindi and Special Mention for Kapoor Ahuja.