Ram Pothineni joins Rajinikanth in 'Dharman'
What's the story
Telugu actor Ram Pothineni has been roped in for the upcoming film Dharman, headlined by superstar Rajinikanth. This marks his full-fledged debut in Tamil cinema. The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and also stars Nayanthara, Raashi Khanna, Sreeleela, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.
Twitter Post
Makers welcomed Pothineni to the cast
Raw— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) November 8, 2026
Attitude
Power
Overloaded
ANDARIKI #RAPO SWAGATHAM! 🔥
Energetic Star @ramsayz#Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran #Nayanthara @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc @sreeleela14… pic.twitter.com/2qeXv8mGwe
Career highlights
Cast and crew of 'Dharman'
Pothineni, popularly known as RAPO, has starred in several Telugu films including Devadasu, Ready, and iSmart Shankar.
He also starred in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr.
Dharman is produced by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banner of Raajkamal Films International.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while action choreography is by Anbariv.
Niketh Bommi handles cinematography, and Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.
Direction shifts
Change in directorial team
The film has seen a change in its directorial team.
Initially, Sundar C was announced as the director, but he later exited the project. Cibi Chakravarthi was then named as director before Marimuthu took over.
The first-look poster of Dharman showed Rajinikanth in surgical scrubs inside an operating theater with a bloodied scalpel in his hand and several bodies stitched together lying around his feet.
Meanwhile, the superstar is currently seen in Jailer 2.