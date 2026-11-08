Ram Pothineni joins Rajinikanth in 'Dharman'

Pothineni, popularly known as RAPO, has starred in several Telugu films including Devadasu, Ready, and iSmart Shankar.

He also starred in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr.

Dharman is produced by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banner of Raajkamal Films International.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while action choreography is by Anbariv.

Niketh Bommi handles cinematography, and Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.