Rama Rao praises 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' 'must-watch' family film
Entertainment
Jr NTR is all praise for Don't Trouble the Trouble, calling it a "must watch" family film that everyone can enjoy together.
He highlighted the movie's emotional core and gave a special shoutout to Fahadh Faasil's performance as Suri.
Faasil makes Telugu cinema debut
Directed by Shashank Yeleti in his debut, this trilingual (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam) brings Faasil to Telugu cinema for the first time.
Jr NTR appreciated how Yeleti handles heartfelt moments that connect with both kids and families. He also showed pride in S S Karthikeya's work.
The film drops in theaters on October 2, across all three languages.