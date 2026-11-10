Why Arun Govil took months to say yes to 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Arun Govil, who became a household name by playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's iconic 1987 show Ramayan, is now essaying King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that it took him almost three months to accept the role. "I didn't feel the need for it when it was offered to me," he admitted.
Persistence pays off
'It was very difficult to sign Dashrath...'
Govil revealed that director Tiwari was very insistent on him taking up the role.
"But then, these people were so insistent. Nitesh Tiwari was so adamant. 'No, sir, you have to do it.' It took me almost three months to say yes."
"They were after me. It came to such a situation that they started saying that it was very easy to sign Yash and Ranbir (Kapoor). But it was very difficult to sign Dashrath."
Character preparation
'The paternal emotions came naturally to me'
Govil, who also played Lakshman in the 1997 film Lav Kush, said that he didn't find it difficult to play Dashrath as the character was already planted in his mind.
"Even at the time of Rama, Dashrath was comprehensible to me. To understand Ram's emotions, Dashrath's emotions were there in front of me."
"Besides being the father of a 46-year-old son in real life, the paternal emotions came naturally to me."
Character depth
On complexity of character
Govil also spoke about the complexity of his character. "Dashrath is not an ordinary father."
"He is a king. He has to maintain decorum even when his heart is breaking, even when his beloved son is banished."
The film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
New venture
Govil's other recent project, 'Notice'
Apart from Ramayana, Govil has been busy with another project.
He recently starred in a film called Notice, which was released on Waves OTT on November 6.
The film is about a principled man fighting to save his shop.
Interestingly, it also stars his Ramayan co-star, Dipika Chikhlia, as Sita.