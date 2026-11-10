Why Arun Govil took months to say yes to 'Ramayana'

Govil revealed that director Tiwari was very insistent on him taking up the role.

"But then, these people were so insistent. Nitesh Tiwari was so adamant. 'No, sir, you have to do it.' It took me almost three months to say yes."

"They were after me. It came to such a situation that they started saying that it was very easy to sign Yash and Ranbir (Kapoor). But it was very difficult to sign Dashrath."