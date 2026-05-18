'Ramayana' will release in two parts

'Ramayana' to have over a whopping 10,000 crew members!

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:25 pm May 18, 202606:25 pm

What's the story

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has reportedly assembled over 10,000 crew members from across the globe. This makes it the largest crew ever assembled for an Indian film. The movie is being backed by Namit Malhotra and produced by his Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.