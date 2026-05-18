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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Ramayana' to have over a whopping 10,000 crew members!
'Ramayana' to have over a whopping 10,000 crew members!
'Ramayana' will release in two parts

'Ramayana' to have over a whopping 10,000 crew members!

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 18, 2026
06:25 pm
What's the story

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has reportedly assembled over 10,000 crew members from across the globe. This makes it the largest crew ever assembled for an Indian film. The movie is being backed by Namit Malhotra and produced by his Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

Global standards

Extensive research and global talent involved in making

The film has brought together talent from various departments like production design, visual effects, action choreography, and costumes. The makers have also hired top international technicians and experts to ensure the film meets global cinematic standards. With cutting-edge technology, massive sets, intricate world-building, and large-scale planning involved, Ramayana is being set up as a landmark event film rather than just another movie release.

Ensemble cast

Cast and release details of 'Ramayana'

Ramayana: Part 1 features a star-studded cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Interestingly, Yash is also one of the producers of the movie. The film will be released worldwide in IMAX format. This core cast will reprise their characters for the second part.

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