'Ramayana' to have over a whopping 10,000 crew members!
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has reportedly assembled over 10,000 crew members from across the globe. This makes it the largest crew ever assembled for an Indian film. The movie is being backed by Namit Malhotra and produced by his Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
Global standards
Extensive research and global talent involved in making
The film has brought together talent from various departments like production design, visual effects, action choreography, and costumes. The makers have also hired top international technicians and experts to ensure the film meets global cinematic standards. With cutting-edge technology, massive sets, intricate world-building, and large-scale planning involved, Ramayana is being set up as a landmark event film rather than just another movie release.
Ensemble cast
Cast and release details of 'Ramayana'
Ramayana: Part 1 features a star-studded cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Interestingly, Yash is also one of the producers of the movie. The film will be released worldwide in IMAX format. This core cast will reprise their characters for the second part.