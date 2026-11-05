'Ramayana': Why was Ranbir Kapoor 'filled with fear' playing Rama?

Kapoor admitted that he was filled with self-doubt when he first took on the role.

"I was filled with fear...I wondered whether I was too old for the role and whether I would be able to do justice to it."

He added, "I had so many insecurities and questions about myself."

"But the opportunity was right in front of me...and I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"I was also very aware of the kind of reactions it would invite."