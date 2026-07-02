'Ramayana' team used 'nerfed' VFX scenes for free marketing?

VFX controversy

'Because discussions and criticism across the internet translate...'

Parikshit further claimed, "I also got a chance to talk to one of their VFX artists." "He told me...they had better versions of those scenes, yet they intentionally chose to release the incomplete one." "Why? Because discussions and criticism across the internet translate into free marketing." However, he later deleted his original comment and replaced it with another, stating that work on the VFX was still underway and a lot of good work had already been done.