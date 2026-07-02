'Ramayana' team used 'nerfed' VFX scenes for free marketing?
What's the story
Dhruv Parikshit, a content creator who recently visited the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, has made an explosive claim. He alleged that the makers released a "nerfed" version of Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama introduction scene to spark discussions and debates online as a form of "free marketing." This revelation came after he spoke to crew members during his visit.
Creator's visit
Parikshit says scenes on level of 'Avatar'
Parikshit attended a creators' day event on the sets of Ramayana, where he interacted with director Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and actors Yash and Kapoor. He initially shared pictures from his visit on Instagram and later posted videos. When asked about the VFX work in the comments section of one video, he admitted that it was incomplete but praised their vision. "The scenes I witnessed there were on the level of Avatar," he wrote.
VFX controversy
'Because discussions and criticism across the internet translate...'
Parikshit further claimed, "I also got a chance to talk to one of their VFX artists." "He told me...they had better versions of those scenes, yet they intentionally chose to release the incomplete one." "Why? Because discussions and criticism across the internet translate into free marketing." However, he later deleted his original comment and replaced it with another, stating that work on the VFX was still underway and a lot of good work had already been done.
Teaser backlash
Teaser of 'Ramayana' received mixed response
The discussion comes months after the makers released the first teaser of Ramayana, titled Rama. While the teaser was lauded for its scale and grandeur, viewers criticized its VFX and CGI, as well as the design of some of the demons that Lord Rama was shown fighting. The film's team later assured that all shortcomings would be addressed before release. Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.