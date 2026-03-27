'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor starrer to unveil new glimpse soon
What's the story
The much-awaited film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, will unveil the next glimpse of the film on April 2. The announcement was made by producer Namit Malhotra on social media on Friday. He shared a heartfelt message about their journey with the project and confirmed that they are looking forward to sharing this new glimpse during a grand world reveal on Hanuman Jayanti.
Producer's note
Malhotra's heartfelt note about 'Ramayana'
In his post, Malhotra wrote, "Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale, with utmost sincerity." He added, "We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on April 2."
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Shubh Rama Navami 🏹— Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) March 27, 2026
Thank you for your faith and patience.
On 2nd April, Hanuman Jayanti, we take the first step together.#RamayanaByNamitMalhotra
In cinemas, globally- Diwali 2026 & 2027. pic.twitter.com/BUTER2JZkw
Fan reactions
Fans can't wait for the film
Fans were quick to express their excitement over the announcement. One fan wrote, "Wishing the best to the entire cast," while another commented, "Can't wait to see Ranbir shine as Lord Rama." A third comment read, "India's Biggest Movie." The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Mandodri and Surpanakha, respectively.
Promotional tour
Film's promotional tour to kickstart in the US
Meanwhile, Variety India reported that the team of Ramayana will kick off their promotional tour in the United States. This will be the first official promotion for the film after its poster and first teaser were released. The report added that Kapoor (as Lord Ram), director Tiwari, and producer Malhotra (of DNEG) will hold a media interaction soon where they will unveil assets from this big-budget film. Meanwhile, Ramayana's first part is set to release on Diwali 2026.