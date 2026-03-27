'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor starrer to unveil new glimpse soon

The much-awaited film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, will unveil the next glimpse of the film on April 2. The announcement was made by producer Namit Malhotra on social media on Friday. He shared a heartfelt message about their journey with the project and confirmed that they are looking forward to sharing this new glimpse during a grand world reveal on Hanuman Jayanti.

Producer's note Malhotra's heartfelt note about 'Ramayana' In his post, Malhotra wrote, "Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale, with utmost sincerity." He added, "We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on April 2."

Twitter Post See the announcement here Shubh Rama Navami 🏹



Thank you for your faith and patience.

On 2nd April, Hanuman Jayanti, we take the first step together.#RamayanaByNamitMalhotra

In cinemas, globally- Diwali 2026 & 2027. pic.twitter.com/BUTER2JZkw — Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) March 27, 2026

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Fan reactions Fans can't wait for the film Fans were quick to express their excitement over the announcement. One fan wrote, "Wishing the best to the entire cast," while another commented, "Can't wait to see Ranbir shine as Lord Rama." A third comment read, "India's Biggest Movie." The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Mandodri and Surpanakha, respectively.

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