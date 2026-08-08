Why 'Ramayana' will release internationally before India
What's the story
The much-awaited film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in India two days after its global premiere. Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the news during an interview with NDTV at the inauguration of Prime Focus Studio - Phase 1 at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai. He said, "It's releasing in India on Diwali." The film will hit international screens on November 6 and Indian screens on November 8.
Release strategy
'The international distribution works from...'
Malhotra explained the reasoning behind the staggered release.
He said, "We are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that's why it's releasing on the 6th of November."
"But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release."
The producers reportedly aim to secure a colossal 59,000 screens for the film's global premiere.
Trailer success
Movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi
The trailer for Ramayana reportedly received over a billion views in just five days.
Malhotra said, "I really appreciate all the love...we've got from people all over the world."
"The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures...We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film."
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.