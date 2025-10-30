'Ramayana': Sadhguru discusses expectations from Ranbir Kapoor's Ram

Ranbir Kapoor , who will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari 's upcoming film Ramayana , is facing the heat of high expectations from fans and devotees alike. To discuss this and more, producer Namit Malhotra recently visited Isha Foundation and spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru. The interaction was shared on the film's official YouTube channel.

Expectation management 'If you act as Rama, transform yourself' When Malhotra asked Sadhguru about the expectations from actors playing Lord Ram, Hanuman, and Sita in Ramayana, he said, "If they have sense, they should become (a little like Maryada Purshottam)." "It's an opportunity that you get to play the role of Rama, so you'd better transform yourself. When will you do it in your life?" "At the same time, there will be a certain unrealistic expectation."

Unfair expectations 'If you act like Rama in a movie...' Sadhguru went on to give some blunt advice to Kapoor. "If you act like Rama in a movie, I expect you to have some gentleness. But it's unfair to the actor because, after all, it's a profession. He's just acting." "Hope acting like Rama brings some elements of him into the actor, which will be wonderful for him but it's an unrealistic expectation," he said.

Defense Sadhguru defended Kapoor amid backlash Kapoor has been facing backlash for his casting, as many have argued that he isn't fit to play Lord Ram, citing his old interviews and statements. Sadhguru defended the Barfi! actor saying, "It is not a fair judgment because he acted in some way (in the past)." "Tomorrow, in another movie, he may act as Ravana. That is a professional actor."