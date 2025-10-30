'Tilottama': Prasar Bharati confirmed to present film on Kolkata rape-murder  

The state-owned public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, will present the Bengali feature film Tilottama , reported IANS. The movie is a creation of two-time National Award-winning filmmaker Ujjwal Chatterjee and is inspired by the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The story has been produced by UCC Entertainments.

Film's essence More about the film 'Tilottama' Tilottama aims to turn a mother's grief into a national conscience. The film's tagline reads, "She lost her daughter. The world lost its shame. Her fight became our story." Chatterjee said, "I have never believed that cinema exists only to entertain... For me, it is an act of witnessing - of standing still in front of truth when the world looks away."

Artistic rebellion 'Through her pain, wanted to show the transformation of despair' In Tilottama, the mother expresses her pain through street theater, jiban mukhi gaan, and mime. Chatterjee said, "Through her pain, I wanted to show the transformation of despair into defiance. Her theater, her songs, her gestures - each is rebellion." He added that this film is not just a project for him but a pilgrimage dedicated to every daughter who was silenced and every mother who still waits for justice.