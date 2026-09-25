Why 'Ramayana' makers have roped in MrBeast to promote film

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has become a global entertainment phenomenon with his content centered on challenges, competitions, stunts, giveaways, and philanthropy. His videos often reach hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

By involving him in Ramayana promotions, the film's team most likely hopes to connect with an international digital audience that may not be familiar with Bollywood or Indian entertainment.

Malhotra has often told the media that their film is not Indian, but global.