Why 'Ramayana' makers have roped in MrBeast to promote film
What's the story
The team behind the upcoming film Ramayana is reportedly planning a unique promotional strategy by collaborating with YouTube sensation MrBeast. On Saturday, the digital creator will join actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra for a special event. Ravie Dubey is also expected to be part of this interaction. This collaboration aims to tap into MrBeast's massive global audience.
Global impact
MrBeast phenomenon and its potential impact
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has become a global entertainment phenomenon with his content centered on challenges, competitions, stunts, giveaways, and philanthropy. His videos often reach hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.
By involving him in Ramayana promotions, the film's team most likely hopes to connect with an international digital audience that may not be familiar with Bollywood or Indian entertainment.
Malhotra has often told the media that their film is not Indian, but global.
Anticipated results
What to expect from the upcoming showcase?
The upcoming showcase on September 26 will feature MrBeast interacting with Kapoor, Pallavi, Tiwari, and Malhotra.
This interaction could provide insights into the film's international aspirations and introduce its stars to a wider audience.
While there have been speculations about a possible MrBeast video or digital collaboration as part of this event, no specific YouTube episode has been confirmed yet.