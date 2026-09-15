'David Reddy': Ramya Krishnan looks ferocious in 1st poster
What's the story
On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming period action drama David Reddy revealed actor Ramya Krishnan's fierce look from the film. The announcement was made on Krishnan's birthday, with actor Manoj Manchu sharing her first-look poster on social media. He wrote, "One look. The entire frame belongs to her." "Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @meramyakrishnan garu! Your presence, your fire, your command over a scene... an absolute privilege to share the screen with you!"
Character details
Manchu called Kamala Reddy 'ferocious'
Manchu further introduced Krishnan's character, Kamala Reddy, to the world.
He wrote, "Celebrating you today by introducing our ferocious KAMALA REDDY to the world, from the world of David Reddy. Just wait till you see her in action."
Earlier, the makers had announced that Ukrainian model and actor Maria Riabhoshapka will play a character named Clara Whitmore in the film.
Film details
Everything we know about 'David Reddy'
Manchu announced David Reddy in August last year, marking his 21-year journey in cinema.
The poster read, "Born in the Madras Presidency, Raised in Delhi. Now, shaking the British Empire. Rebellion begins," suggesting the film will be set against India's freedom struggle backdrop.
He described it as a "raw, intense, high-octane historical action drama set between 1897 and 1922."
The film is directed by Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti and supported by Velvet Soul Motion Pictures.