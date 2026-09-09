'Ranabaali' teaser previews Deverakonda Mandanna 1876-78 famine drama October 16
Entertainment
The teaser for Ranabaali, a period drama, just dropped.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, set during the devastating British-era famine of 1876-78 in South India.
Expect an intense story of rebellion and survival when it hits theaters on October 16.
Deverakonda Mandanna 1st post-wedding film
Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, a man who rules the then-Madras constituency with an iron fist in Madras, sparking starvation.
Deverakonda's Ranabaali rises up to fight back, while Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma, enduring the turmoil.
This is also the first movie featuring Deverakonda and Mandanna as a real-life couple after their wedding earlier this year. Fans are buzzing about their return together onscreen.