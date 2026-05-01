Ranaut starts 'Queen 2' shoot in South Mumbai juggling Parliament

Director Bahl rushes 'Queen 2' prep

With just 20 days to prep, director Vikas Bahl (who is also writing and co-producing) and the team are hustling to recreate Rani's world on Mumbai sets.

The shoot is packed into a three-month schedule, showing just how committed Ranaut is to both her acting career and political responsibilities.

Fans of the original Queen have plenty to look forward to!