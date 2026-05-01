Ranaut starts 'Queen 2' shoot in South Mumbai juggling Parliament
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut is back as Rani, kicking off Queen 2's shoot in South Mumbai while also handling her duties as a member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh.
She is splitting her time between night shoots for the film and regular flights to Delhi for parliamentary sessions: talk about multitasking!
Director Bahl rushes 'Queen 2' prep
With just 20 days to prep, director Vikas Bahl (who is also writing and co-producing) and the team are hustling to recreate Rani's world on Mumbai sets.
The shoot is packed into a three-month schedule, showing just how committed Ranaut is to both her acting career and political responsibilities.
Fans of the original Queen have plenty to look forward to!