Ranaut to lead 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' based on true events

Film celebrates everyday heroes

Produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, the movie celebrates everyday heroes who step up when it matters most.

Dr. Gada called Kangana's role one of her most unique yet, and the cast also features Girija Oak and Smita Tambe.

With music available under Zee Music and distribution by Pen Marudhar, the film aims to honor real-life courage through an emotional story that doesn't always make headlines.