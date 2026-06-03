Ranaut to lead 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' based on true events
Kangana Ranaut is back with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, hitting theaters June 12, 2026.
The film is based on true events and shines a light on nurses and hospital staff who saved over 400 lives during a major crisis.
Dr. Jayantilal Gada from PEN Studios said he agreed to make the film within half an hour of hearing its story.
Film celebrates everyday heroes
Produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, the movie celebrates everyday heroes who step up when it matters most.
Dr. Gada called Kangana's role one of her most unique yet, and the cast also features Girija Oak and Smita Tambe.
With music available under Zee Music and distribution by Pen Marudhar, the film aims to honor real-life courage through an emotional story that doesn't always make headlines.