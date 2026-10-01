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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to release on IMAX on November 4
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to release on IMAX on November 4
'Ramayana' will be released in two parts

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to release on IMAX on November 4

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 01, 2026
05:36 pm
What's the story

Namit Malhotra's ambitious project, Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is set to hit the screens on November 4, 2026. IMAX recently listed the date. However, the makers had previously confirmed a release in India on November 8 and internationally on November 6. The new IMAX listing indicates a Hindi release with English subtitles and no previews.

International release

Possible premiere in 5 countries on November 5

There are also reports of Ramayana premiering on November 5 in five countries: Thailand, Australia, Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia.

However, this has not been confirmed yet by the makers.

The film will be released as a two-part series, with the first part titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend releasing in November and the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027.

Behind-the-scenes

BTS video of Kapoor's transformation released recently

Recently, the makers released a behind-the-scenes video of Kapoor's transformation into Lord Rama.

Titled This Is Our Rama: BTS, it features Kapoor with director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Arun Govil discussing why he was chosen.

When asked about his transformation, Kapoor said, "Lord Rama's biggest strength is not his bow; it is his Kshama (forgiving nature)."

"This is not a role. It's not as if I was offered a film and the role is exciting. This is a responsibility."

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