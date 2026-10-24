Why Ranbir tipped off Sandeep Vanga about 'Ramayana 2's delay
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor reportedly tipped off director Sandeep Reddy Vanga about the delay in his upcoming film Ramayana 2. The mythological epic, originally scheduled for Diwali 2027, has reportedly been delayed to 2028. Meanwhile, Vanga recently announced that his film Spirit will premiere on Diwali 2027. Bollywood Hungama has now revealed what happened behind the scenes.
Strategic move
'The minute Vanga got the news of the delay...'
A source told the outlet, "Ranbir Kapoor was aware that there could be a delay in the release of Ramayana 2."
"When Ranbir was officially informed of the delay, he took no time to pick up the call on his dear friend, Sandeep Reddy Vanga."
"The minute Vanga got the news of the delay, he made a quick decision to arrive on Diwali 2027 before anyone else took the date."
Clash of titans
'Ramayana Part 2' may be pushed to 2028
The source added, "Bhushan Kumar was in agreement, as he always is with Vanga, and the two people announced the date."
Meanwhile, the outlet recently reported that the Ramayana sequel requires more time.
A source said, "While the first part is set to release in a couple of days...the second installment needs some more shooting time."
An official confirmation from the makers of Ramayana Part 2 is still awaited.
Upcoming films
About 'Ramayana 2' and 'Spirit'
Both Ramayana 2 and Spirit are among the most awaited films in Indian cinema.
Ramayana 2, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
On the other hand, Spirit is an action drama with Prabhas in the lead role of a police officer.
The film also stars Triptii Dimri opposite him, along with Vivek Oberoi in a key role.