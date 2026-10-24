Why Ranbir tipped off Sandeep Vanga about 'Ramayana 2's delay

A source told the outlet, "Ranbir Kapoor was aware that there could be a delay in the release of Ramayana 2."

"When Ranbir was officially informed of the delay, he took no time to pick up the call on his dear friend, Sandeep Reddy Vanga."

"The minute Vanga got the news of the delay, he made a quick decision to arrive on Diwali 2027 before anyone else took the date."