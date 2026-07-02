Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir had no entourage on 'Sanju' set

Actor's image

'When he comes on set, a huge plate filled...'

Kapoor's reputation for not having a large entourage has been echoed by others in the industry. Animal actor Srinath Maganti shared a similar experience on the Sodhi Chebutha podcast, stating, "Ranbir Kapoor does not come with an entourage." "When he comes on set, a huge plate filled with healthy chips, biscuits, chocolates and all kinds of snacks is brought along. It's for the people around him on set."