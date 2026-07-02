Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir had no entourage on 'Sanju' set
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who starred in his 2018 film Sanju, does not have an entourage. Speaking to Zoom, he said that Kapoor communicates directly with everyone on set and doesn't rely on a manager. "I managed the entire film without even knowing who his manager was," Hirani said.
Director's insight
'He personally reached out to everyone'
Hirani added, "There was no manager; he personally reached out to everyone." "Every assistant had his contact. Anything he needed, he would directly message everyone." The director also admitted, "However, I do hear stories about entourages, and sometimes there can be an excess of people."
Actor's image
'When he comes on set, a huge plate filled...'
Kapoor's reputation for not having a large entourage has been echoed by others in the industry. Animal actor Srinath Maganti shared a similar experience on the Sodhi Chebutha podcast, stating, "Ranbir Kapoor does not come with an entourage." "When he comes on set, a huge plate filled with healthy chips, biscuits, chocolates and all kinds of snacks is brought along. It's for the people around him on set."
Future project
Meanwhile, Kapoor is currently busy with 'Ramayana'
Kapoor's next big project is Ramayana, which is being made on a massive scale. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made with a budget of ₹4,000 crore. It also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.