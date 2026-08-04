Ranbir Kapoor reveals 'Ramayana' could've been a '10-part' movie

Kapoor also spoke about how Ramayana is different from its earlier adaptations.

"I think the modern approach is the technology that's used to make a film like this," he said.

"What we probably didn't have 30 years ago, 40 years ago, in telling this story, the story has been told over various mediums- if it's a musical, radio show, theatre, and a film made on the Ramayana requires the kind of technology that we have available today."