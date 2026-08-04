Ranbir Kapoor reveals 'Ramayana' could've been a '10-part' movie
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the upcoming epic drama Ramayana, has revealed that the story is so vast it could have easily been adapted into a 10-part film. Speaking to The Direct, he said, "To be honest, to tell Ramayana you probably need a 10-part movie, but the kind of conciseness in two parts was very hard." The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Production progress
'We're already 50% down shooting Part Two'
Kapoor also dropped a major update about Ramayana: Part Two.
"We're already 50% down shooting Part Two even before the first part is released because it's a continuing story," he said.
The second part will reportedly have a much larger role for Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol.
Modern filmmaking
'I think the modern approach is the technology...'
Kapoor also spoke about how Ramayana is different from its earlier adaptations.
"I think the modern approach is the technology that's used to make a film like this," he said.
"What we probably didn't have 30 years ago, 40 years ago, in telling this story, the story has been told over various mediums- if it's a musical, radio show, theatre, and a film made on the Ramayana requires the kind of technology that we have available today."
Film details
Cast and release date of the film
The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The first part will be released in theaters on Diwali 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.