'Ramayana' cast to grace Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC 18'
What's the story
The actors of the upcoming film Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey, will be gracing Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The special episode is scheduled to air on October 29 and 30 at 9:00pm. Sony TV recently released a promo video featuring the Ramayana cast with Bachchan.
Promo highlights
Kapoor and Bachchan's nostalgic Diwali banter
In the promotional video, Kapoor asks Bachchan about his Diwali memories.
The veteran actor humorously recalls, "Sir, Diwali ki keval yeh he yaad rehti thi ke agar bagal wale ke yaha bomb phata hai, toh hamara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye."
The actors will also reportedly discuss Ramayana, its making, and their connection to the epic tale ahead of its release.
Past collaboration
Reunion of Kapoor and Bachchan after 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'
The episode will also mark a reunion of Kapoor and Bachchan on television after their 2022 film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.
In the movie, Kapoor played Shiva while Bachchan was seen as Guru.
Meanwhile, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Lara Dutta.
The film will hit theaters on November 5.