'Ramayana' cast to grace Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC 18'

The episode will also mark a reunion of Kapoor and Bachchan on television after their 2022 film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

In the movie, Kapoor played Shiva while Bachchan was seen as Guru.

Meanwhile, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Lara Dutta.

The film will hit theaters on November 5.