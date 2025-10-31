Ranbir's 'Love and War' delayed to avoid clash with 'Toxic'?

Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War has been postponed primarily due to delays in its shooting schedule, which also conveniently avoids a clash with Yash's Toxic. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was earlier slated for an Eid 2026 release. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the film is nearly 40 days behind schedule.

Schedule adjustment Bhansali has requested actors to allot dates The source added, "It's a blessing in disguise, as it made no sense for two Pan-Indian films to clash on the same date." "Love and War... will now release in the second half of 2026. Around 75 days of shoot still remains." "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal to allot bulk dates till Summer 2026 to wrap up the film."

Film updates Trade analyst confirms 'Toxic' is on track for March release Meanwhile, Yash's Toxic is confirmed to release on March 19, 2026. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted, "STOP THE RUMOURS... YASH'S NEXT FILM 'TOXIC' IS *NOT* DELAYED OR POSTPONED - 19 MARCH 2026 RELEASE CONFIRMED." "Spoke to the producers - #Toxic is firmly on track for its [Thursday] 19 March 2026 release, perfectly timed for the festive weekend of #Ugadi, #GudiPadwa and #Eid."