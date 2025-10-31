Ranbir's 'Love and War' delayed to avoid clash with 'Toxic'?
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War has been postponed primarily due to delays in its shooting schedule, which also conveniently avoids a clash with Yash's Toxic. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was earlier slated for an Eid 2026 release. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the film is nearly 40 days behind schedule.
Schedule adjustment
Bhansali has requested actors to allot dates
The source added, "It's a blessing in disguise, as it made no sense for two Pan-Indian films to clash on the same date." "Love and War... will now release in the second half of 2026. Around 75 days of shoot still remains." "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal to allot bulk dates till Summer 2026 to wrap up the film."
Film updates
Trade analyst confirms 'Toxic' is on track for March release
Meanwhile, Yash's Toxic is confirmed to release on March 19, 2026. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted, "STOP THE RUMOURS... YASH'S NEXT FILM 'TOXIC' IS *NOT* DELAYED OR POSTPONED - 19 MARCH 2026 RELEASE CONFIRMED." "Spoke to the producers - #Toxic is firmly on track for its [Thursday] 19 March 2026 release, perfectly timed for the festive weekend of #Ugadi, #GudiPadwa and #Eid."
Film details
'Toxic's shoot is underway; it will be shot in English
Adarsh also revealed that the post-production for Toxic began while Yash was filming for Ramayana in Mumbai. "The team is now completing the final portions of the shoot and will commence full-fledged promotions in Jan 2026." Toxic is one of those rare Indian films to be shot in Kannada and English.