'Baahubali: Eternal War': Rajamouli to continue franchise with epic animation
What's the story
The popular Baahubali franchise will continue with Baahubali: The Eternal War, which was announced at the end of the recently released film Baahubali: The Epic. Despite Baahubali 2 being the last installment in the series, director SS Rajamouli surprised fans by revealing that this new venture will carry on with the story. Notably, this is a 3D animated film, and it is part one of a two-part project.
Audience reaction
Teaser wows fans; film to arrive in 2027
The animated teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. Many have praised the high-quality animation, which is being compared to Hollywood productions like Spider-Verse. The film is expected to be released in 2027 and will feature characters such as Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, among others.
Production insights
Estimated budget and production details
The estimated budget for Baahubali: The Eternal War is around ₹120 crore. The project has been in the works for nearly two years under the guidance of animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla. It is produced by Arka Media Works and no release date has been announced yet. Rajamouli had earlier spoken about this two-part animated venture in a promotional video for Baahubali: The Epic, which was released earlier this week.
Expectations
Will it set new standards for Indian animated cinema?
With the success of animated films in India, like Mahavatar Narsimha, expectations are high for Baahubali: The Eternal War. The film's high-quality animation and engaging storyline could potentially set new standards for Indian animated cinema. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this venture will perform at the box office when it releases in 2027. Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Epic is wreaking havoc on the big screen.