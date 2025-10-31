'Baahubali: Eternal War': Rajamouli to continue franchise with epic animation

The popular Baahubali franchise will continue with Baahubali: The Eternal War, which was announced at the end of the recently released film Baahubali: The Epic . Despite Baahubali 2 being the last installment in the series, director SS Rajamouli surprised fans by revealing that this new venture will carry on with the story. Notably, this is a 3D animated film, and it is part one of a two-part project.

Audience reaction Teaser wows fans; film to arrive in 2027 The animated teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. Many have praised the high-quality animation, which is being compared to Hollywood productions like Spider-Verse. The film is expected to be released in 2027 and will feature characters such as Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, among others.

Production insights Estimated budget and production details The estimated budget for Baahubali: The Eternal War is around ₹120 crore. The project has been in the works for nearly two years under the guidance of animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla. It is produced by Arka Media Works and no release date has been announced yet. Rajamouli had earlier spoken about this two-part animated venture in a promotional video for Baahubali: The Epic, which was released earlier this week.