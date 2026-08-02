Randeep Hooda joins relief efforts in flood-hit Assam
What's the story
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently arrived in Sivasagar, Assam, to participate in a flood relief distribution program organized by an NGO. The floods in the state have reportedly claimed 82 lives and displaced millions. On Saturday, he distributed rations and other essential supplies to the affected population of Sivasagar in association with Global Sikhs.
Relief efforts
'Humanity is above everything else'
While serving food at a langar, Hooda told media present there, "This is the Sivasagar Railway Station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So we make the food, bring it to them, and have been doing this every day for the last seven days."
"Humanity is above everything else."
"As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here."
Relief distribution
Hooda's team is preparing kits for the affected families
Hooda, who recently won the National Film Award for directing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, said that his team is making kits for the affected families.
"The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities, food, and things like a place to sleep."
"So, we are making kits, and we'll be distributing them to whoever needs them."
Ongoing aid work
Flood situation in Assam
The recent monsoon floods in Assam have affected nearly 1.92 lakh people across Upper Assam districts, including Sivasagar.
Major rivers like the Dikhow and Dhansiri are still flowing above danger levels.
Over 13,000 displaced residents are currently living in relief camps, while rescue agencies and volunteers have joined ground-level humanitarian operations to distribute essential aid.