Why 'Days of Thunder' star isn't pleased with Anne Hathaway
What's the story
Randy Quaid, who starred in the original Days of Thunder (1990) alongside Tom Cruise, has slammed the recent announcement of Anne Hathaway's casting in the sequel. The Oscar-winning actor will be joining Cruise in Days of Thunder 2, which is set to release on June 2, 2028. However, Quaid believes that Nicole Kidman should have reprised her role from the first film instead.
Social media backlash
'Anne isn't sexy, because...she's pregnant'
Quaid took to social media platform X to express his discontent with Hathaway's casting.
He wrote, "We need Nicole back. Don't be a p*ssy, @TomCruise, You need the original girl."
"Anne isn't sexy, because and if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant."
He didn't stop there. In another post, he described Hathaway as, "a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA."
Proposed casting change
'We don't need a new girl; need new race car!'
Quaid suggested that if he were in charge, he would cast Kidman as the "sexy older chick" opposite Cruise in Days of Thunder 2.
He also expressed his belief that this casting choice would be more appealing to audiences.
"The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole," he wrote. "That's the casting that would sell the idea."
Yet another tweet of his read: "We don't need a new girl; we need a new race car!"
Sequel speculation
Rant raises questions about Quaid's involvement in sequel
Interestingly, Quaid had earlier teased his return to Days of Thunder 2 in a video. However, his recent rant has raised questions about his involvement in the sequel.
In the original film, Quaid played Tim Daland, a NASCAR team owner who recruits Cruise's character Cole Trickle.
Meanwhile, Hathaway is expected to play an engineer and team owner in the upcoming sequel.
Sequel production
Everything to know about 'Days of Thunder' and its sequel
Days of Thunder 2 will be directed by Jonathan Levine and written by Will Staples. Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Tommy Harper are producing the film.
The original Days of Thunder, directed by the late Tony Scott, was a box office success, grossing $82.6 million domestically and $157.9 million worldwide.
It featured Cruise as Cole Trickle, a rookie NASCAR driver who faces personal and professional challenges on his road to success.