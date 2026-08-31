Why 'Days of Thunder' star isn't pleased with Anne Hathaway

Quaid suggested that if he were in charge, he would cast Kidman as the "sexy older chick" opposite Cruise in Days of Thunder 2.

He also expressed his belief that this casting choice would be more appealing to audiences.

"The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole," he wrote. "That's the casting that would sell the idea."

Yet another tweet of his read: "We don't need a new girl; we need a new race car!"