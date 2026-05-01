Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' collects ₹6L on day 21
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany is quickly losing steam at the box office, pulling in just ₹6 lakh on its 21st day.
With numbers dropping sharply in its third week, it looks like the movie's theatrical run might be wrapping up soon.
'Love Insurance Kompany' ₹60.12cr 82% domestic
Even with the recent dip, the film has made a solid ₹35.28 crore in Tamil version alone and reached ₹49.02 crore across India.
Globally, it's earned ₹60.12 crore so far, including ₹11.10 crore from overseas fans, showing most of its support is still coming from home audiences (about 82%).