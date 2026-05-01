Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' collects ₹6L on day 21 Entertainment May 01, 2026

Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany is quickly losing steam at the box office, pulling in just ₹6 lakh on its 21st day.

With numbers dropping sharply in its third week, it looks like the movie's theatrical run might be wrapping up soon.