Rani Kapur accuses Priya Kapur over RK Family Trust exclusion

Vaibhav Gaggar alleges forged trust signatures

Rani's lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, claims the trust documents have fake signatures and that Rani never agreed to its creation.

He also points out that one side controls all the family assets.

The case is now in Delhi High Court, but Gaggar says they're hoping for an amicable solution.

Meanwhile, shares in their company Sona BLW dropped 2.07% as this drama unfolded.