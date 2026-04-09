Rani Kapur accuses Priya Kapur over RK Family Trust exclusion
Entertainment
Rani Kapur is challenging her exclusion from the RK Family Trust, which she says was set up without her knowledge and surfaced after her son Sunjay died.
She's accusing Priya Kapur of trying to take over the business empire built by her husband, sparking a very personal legal battle within the family.
Vaibhav Gaggar alleges forged trust signatures
Rani's lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, claims the trust documents have fake signatures and that Rani never agreed to its creation.
He also points out that one side controls all the family assets.
The case is now in Delhi High Court, but Gaggar says they're hoping for an amicable solution.
Meanwhile, shares in their company Sona BLW dropped 2.07% as this drama unfolded.