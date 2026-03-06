Rani Mukerji not a part of 'OMG 3'?

Rani Mukerji will not star in 'OMG 3'

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:55 pm Mar 06, 202612:55 pm

Rani Mukerji will not be a part of the upcoming film Oh My Goddess, reported Variety India. The movie is the third installment in the OMG franchise and would have marked her first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. A source told the portal, "Akshay and Rani share a great long-standing relationship and were genuinely excited about teaming up, but those were very early conversations." The actor was excited about the story outline, but "talks never progressed beyond that."