Rani Mukerji not a part of 'OMG 3'?
What's the story
Rani Mukerji will not be a part of the upcoming film Oh My Goddess, reported Variety India. The movie is the third installment in the OMG franchise and would have marked her first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. A source told the portal, "Akshay and Rani share a great long-standing relationship and were genuinely excited about teaming up, but those were very early conversations." The actor was excited about the story outline, but "talks never progressed beyond that."
Film details
About 'Oh My Goddess'
The OMG franchise is known for its satirical take on faith and religious institutions. The upcoming film will reportedly introduce a divine feminine twist and retain the franchise's trademark humor, commentary, and drama. Amit Rai, who directed the critically acclaimed OMG 2 with Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar in lead roles, will reportedly be helming this project too. The film is expected to go on floors around May-June 2026.
Production timeline
Makers now searching for new female lead
With Mukerji no longer a part of the project, the makers are now on the lookout for another female lead. Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment is producing this movie in association with Kumar's banner. Meanwhile, Mukerji's latest release, Mardaani 3, has been a box office hit. The cop thriller has earned over ₹50cr (net) in India and ₹74cr worldwide, per Sacnilk. Mukerji will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King.