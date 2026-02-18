'Ranjhan Miliya Nahi': Anupama Prakash's desert-set song is out now
"Ranjhan Miliya Nahi," the new track from Kaccha Lemmon Productions and Desi Tadka Music, just launched in Mumbai.
With support from Bright Outdoor's Yogesh Lakhani and Mukesh Sharma, the song stars Anupama Prakash and Abhi Rizvi, set against a striking desert backdrop that brings out themes of longing and resilience.
Dive into the song's emotional journey
Sung by Ritu Jass, with lyrics by Seema Nirankari and music from Ishteyak Mustak, the track leans into feelings of separation and unwavering devotion.
Producer Anupama Prakash describes it as exploring "the strength that comes from longing and faith," blending big visuals with intimate emotion.
You can stream "Ranjhan Miliya Nahi" now on YouTube.
The team hopes its unique storytelling vibe will connect with listeners looking for something heartfelt yet visually bold.