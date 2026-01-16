How Ranveer Singh convinced Kalyani Priyadarshan to lead 'Pralay'
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is donning the producer's hat with Pralay, reportedly played a crucial role in casting Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead in director Jai Mehta's zombie thriller. Despite her father Priyadarshan's fame in Bollywood, Kalyani was initially unsure about making her Hindi film debut. However, Singh personally reached out to her and convinced her to join the project.
Singh's personal touch sealed the deal
A source told Mid-Day, "Though her father Priyadarshan is well-known in Bollywood, Kalyani doesn't have much knowledge about the Hindi film industry." "The actor, who is on a career high after Lokah's success, was taking her time to discern whether she should step into Hindi movies and if Pralay would be the best launch vehicle." "Since it's his home production, Ranveer picked up the phone on her and convinced her."
Film details
'Pralay' to feature Singh and Priyadarshan in lead roles
Pralay is a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller where Singh and Priyadarshan will be seen fighting for survival. The movie is co-produced by Sameer Nair and Hansal Mehta. The source added, "Kalyani is currently in Mumbai. She is in the process of locking the deal and finalizing her dates with the makers." The film is expected to go on floors in April.