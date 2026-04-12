Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,700 crore mark worldwide

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has witnessed a significant surge in its box office collection. After a few days of single-digit earnings, the film's Indian net collection jumped by over 90% on Saturday to nearly ₹1,070 crore. The worldwide business is now nearing the ₹1,700 crore mark.

Day 24 earnings 'Dhurandhar 2' collected ₹13.5 crore on Saturday On Saturday (April 11), Dhurandhar 2, which also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, raked in ₹13.5 crore at the Indian box office. This marks a whopping 92.9% increase from Friday's collection of ₹7 crore. With this surge, the film's net collection in India on its fourth Saturday stands at ₹1,068.92 crore.

Global earnings Worldwide collection of 'Dhurandhar 2' On its 24th day, Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹3.5 crore to the international box office. This takes the film's global gross to ₹411.5 crore. When combined with India's gross collection of ₹1,279.8 crore, the worldwide business of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reached an impressive ₹1,691.3 crore after a successful run at the box office for over three weeks.

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Record-breaking performance Highest-grossing Hindi film in India Dhurandhar 2 has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark in India. The film's net collection of ₹1,068.92 crore as of its 24th day in theaters makes it the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. It surpassed previous record holders like Dhurandhar (₹840.2 crore), Pushpa 2 (₹812.1 crore), Stree 2 (₹598 crore), and Chhaava (₹585.7 crore).

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