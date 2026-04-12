Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,700 crore mark worldwide
What's the story
The Aditya Dhar-directed spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has witnessed a significant surge in its box office collection. After a few days of single-digit earnings, the film's Indian net collection jumped by over 90% on Saturday to nearly ₹1,070 crore. The worldwide business is now nearing the ₹1,700 crore mark.
Day 24 earnings
'Dhurandhar 2' collected ₹13.5 crore on Saturday
On Saturday (April 11), Dhurandhar 2, which also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, raked in ₹13.5 crore at the Indian box office. This marks a whopping 92.9% increase from Friday's collection of ₹7 crore. With this surge, the film's net collection in India on its fourth Saturday stands at ₹1,068.92 crore.
Global earnings
Worldwide collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'
On its 24th day, Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹3.5 crore to the international box office. This takes the film's global gross to ₹411.5 crore. When combined with India's gross collection of ₹1,279.8 crore, the worldwide business of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reached an impressive ₹1,691.3 crore after a successful run at the box office for over three weeks.
Record-breaking performance
Highest-grossing Hindi film in India
Dhurandhar 2 has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark in India. The film's net collection of ₹1,068.92 crore as of its 24th day in theaters makes it the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. It surpassed previous record holders like Dhurandhar (₹840.2 crore), Pushpa 2 (₹812.1 crore), Stree 2 (₹598 crore), and Chhaava (₹585.7 crore).
Unstoppable success
The film has been a massive success since its release
Despite the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Dhurandhar 2 has continued to perform well at the box office. The film's success has been attributed to its engaging storyline and strong performances by the cast. It was released in five languages, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, and has received rave reviews from fans and industry members alike.