Ranveer Singh's controversies over the years amid 'Don 3' ban

Ranveer Singh has once again found himself at the center of controversy. His exit from Don 3 has now prompted the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to issue a non-cooperation directive after the film's producers alleged that his sudden departure caused significant financial losses. This incident has brought back memories of some of his most controversial public moments over the years.

Early controversy 'AIB Knockout' controversy One of the earliest and biggest controversies involving Singh was his appearance on the AIB Knockout roast. The show, which also featured Arjun Kapoor and several comedians, was meant to be a charity event, but its explicit humor triggered massive backlash. The incident led to police complaints and public criticism against Singh.

Other controversies Backlash for sexist remark and an ad Singh faced backlash when an old video with Anushka Sharma resurfaced online. In the Koffee With Karan clip, he allegedly told Sharma, "You want your ass pinched? I am right here." The actor also faced criticism in 2016 over a Jack & Jones advertisement that was accused of objectifying women and promoting problematic workplace messaging. After severe criticism, the brand removed the ad, and Singh issued an apology.

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Major incidents 'Padmaavat' and 'PAPER' magazine shoot Singh was embroiled in the Padmaavat controversy, too, which saw protests, threats, and political opposition before its release. In another incident in 2022, he posed nude for PAPER magazine, which also sparked a major controversy. While some defended it as artistic expression, others accused him of obscenity. The matter even led to an FIR and police scrutiny against Singh.

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