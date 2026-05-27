Ranveer tried to settle with 'Don 3' producers before ban

The ongoing Don 3 controversy has taken a new turn after a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh was issued by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). This comes after his controversial exit from the film, further straining his relationship with Excel Entertainment. Now, Bollywood Hungama has reported that an attempt to resolve the issue amicably was made earlier this year during a meeting involving several industry stalwarts.

Offer details 'Ranveer's team offered to pay ₹10 crore upfront...' During the meeting in March, Singh's team proposed a financial settlement to Excel Entertainment. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ranveer's team offered to pay ₹10 crore upfront to Excel Entertainment." "In addition, they also offered a discount of ₹25 crore on any other film that Excel may want to do with him outside of Don 3." The aim was to provide immediate compensation while keeping future collaboration possibilities open.

Rejection rationale 'They felt that the delays, uncertainty, and...' However, the proposal was turned down by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. The source added, "Farhan and Ritesh were very clear that they did not want to work with Ranveer Singh after what they had gone through over the last two years." "They felt that the delays, uncertainty, and the eventual fallout had caused them serious financial and professional damage. Hence, they refused the offer."

Advertisement

Dispute details Disagreement also stems from differing views on the situation The disagreement between Singh and Excel Entertainment also stems from their differing views on the situation. The production house claimed to have incurred losses due to pre-production work for Don 3, while Singh's team was reportedly upset with Excel for allegedly considering other casting options during a low phase in his career. The film was also reportedly discussed with Hrithik Roshan, which didn't sit well with Singh's camp.

Advertisement